Prescribed burns planned near Icehouse Road Nov 12–13

The Pacific Ranger District of the Eldorado National Forest plans prescribed fire work from Thursday, November 12 to Friday, November 13, 2026, weather permitting. Crews will burn about 15 acres of hand piles on unit 943 near Icehouse Rd and 12N32. More information: https://t.co/eR0hJkm7dO

This content is adapted from materials provided by El Dorado Co. AQMD