El Dorado’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles in mechanics and low-voltage systems. Good mix of steady refinery work and field service jobs.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Location: El Dorado, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on roll-off containers doing welding, cutting, grinding, and repairs, plus surface prep and painting. Company provides welding gear and a service truck, and offers health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid training. Must have welding experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Delek US

Location: El Dorado, AR (refinery/logistics environment)

(refinery/logistics environment) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on mechanic/technician role supporting refinery operations with maintenance, troubleshooting, and inspections. Delek offers medical benefits starting day one, up to 10% 401(k) match, performance bonuses, and strong safety focus. Great fit if you’re comfortable in industrial settings and can handle physical work and overtime.

Employer: Advanced Security Technologies

Location: El Dorado, AR

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00 – $35.00 per hour

Install and service security systems, fire alarms, and CCTV at customer sites. Mix of low-voltage electrical work, field service, and customer interaction. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and a fuel card.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and more local roles tend to pop up once you’re in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.