🏭 El Dorado, AR Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

El Dorado’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and a few solid employers are hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Location: El Dorado, AR

Type: Full-time (rotating shifts, days and nights)

(rotating shifts, days and nights) Pay: $31.07/hour (union wage)

Operate and monitor plant equipment, move ash boxes with loaders, hook up tankers, and troubleshoot pumps. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, safety-focused, and okay with lifting up to 50 lbs and working in all weather.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Location: El Dorado, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.90/hour

Entry-level, hands-on warehouse role working with drums, offloading vans, and tracking waste paperwork. Great if you have some plant/warehouse experience, don’t mind physical work, and want room to grow.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: El Dorado, AR

Type: Seasonal, Part-time

Pay: $17.70/hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced warehouse job loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Seasonal role with flexible shifts, tuition reimbursement, and benefits after a short waiting period—nice option if you want extra income without full-time hours.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good industrial spots in El Dorado tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.