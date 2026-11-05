👔 El Dorado, AR Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

El Dorado has some solid leadership roles open right now, especially if you like running projects, properties, or teams. These are full-time spots with real responsibility and room to grow.

Employer: RICHSMITH MANAGEMENT

RICHSMITH MANAGEMENT Location: El Dorado, AR

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations at a vibrant apartment community – from leasing and resident relations to budgets and maintenance oversight. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401K, PTO, holidays) and the chance to shape a growing community.

Employer: Clayton

Location: El Dorado, AR

Type: Full-time, in-office

Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour, depending on experience

Support the home center by coordinating all stages of home construction – permits, contractor scheduling, walk-throughs, and service calls. Good fit if you know construction, like working with customers, and want solid benefits, 401K with match, PTO, and Sundays off.

Employer: Murphy USA

Location: El Dorado, AR (200 E Peach St, 71730)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee a portfolio of fuel and convenience store development projects from site approval through design, permitting, and handoff to construction. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years in development or construction management and enjoy budgets, risk reviews, and presenting at city and zoning meetings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.