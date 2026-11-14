undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Storm drain checks during winter rain in El Cerrito
The City of El Cerrito Public Works is asking neighbors to help keep storm drains clear during winter storms. If you have a storm drain grate near your home or business, check it often during heavy rain to be sure leaves and trash are not blocking the water.
If you see a catch basin that is backing up or needs cleaning, you can email maintenance@elcerrito.gov or call (510) 215-4369. For urgent flooding or maintenance problems after hours, call El Cerrito Police Dispatch at (510) 237-3233. You can learn more about storm season prep at elcerrito.gov/rainyseason.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of El Cerrito
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.