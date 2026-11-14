The City of El Cerrito Public Works is asking neighbors to help keep storm drains clear during winter storms. If you have a storm drain grate near your home or business, check it often during heavy rain to be sure leaves and trash are not blocking the water.

If you see a catch basin that is backing up or needs cleaning, you can email maintenance@elcerrito.gov or call (510) 215-4369. For urgent flooding or maintenance problems after hours, call El Cerrito Police Dispatch at (510) 237-3233. You can learn more about storm season prep at elcerrito.gov/rainyseason.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of El Cerrito