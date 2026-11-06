🎁 Free Furniture Finds Around El Cerrito — Shelves, Tables & More

El Cerrito neighbors are giving away some very useful free items right now. If you’re setting up a home, office, or classroom, these local freebies could help a lot.

Item: Set of glass shelves

Details: Total of 8 shelves, each roughly 12" x 16". Great for display, storage, or a DIY shelving project.

Condition: Not specified, but size and quantity are clear.

Location: El Cerrito del Norte (Inner), El Cerrito, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Two gray IKEA low coffee tables

Details: Simple, low tables that can work as coffee tables, side tables, or plant stands. 2 available from the same poster.

Condition: Not described, but both are being given away together.

Location: El Cerrito del Norte (Inner), El Cerrito, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Red wooden bench

Details: Described as sturdy, with some scuffs on the top. Could be used indoors or on a covered porch, or touched up with paint.

Condition: Solid but has visible scuffs.

Location: El Cerrito del Norte (Inner), El Cerrito, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Dining set with six wooden chairs and a table

Details:

6 wooden dining chairs

1 matching table , with legs removed for easy transport

, with Chairs need to be reupholstered and cleaned up, but are said to be in pretty good shape otherwise.

Timing: Poster notes “Pick up today 11/5”, so this may be time-sensitive.

Location: El Cerrito del Norte (Outer S), El Cerrito, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Vintage wooden roll-top desk

Details:

Classic roll-top style with multiple drawers and compartments

Suitable for home or office use

Approx. 200 lbs , so you’ll need help and a vehicle that can handle the weight

, so you’ll need help and a vehicle that can handle the weight Overall dimensions: 52 1/4" x 45 1/4" x 22 1/2"

Location: El Cerrito Lower Hill, El Cerrito, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in El Cerrito tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.