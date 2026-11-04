⚠️ Veteran’s Day 2026 holiday hours at El Cerrito Swim Center

📅 Veteran’s Day holiday swim hours at El Cerrito Swim Center

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the El Cerrito Swim Center at 7007 Moeser Lane, El Cerrito, CA 94530 will be open with holiday hours from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

These hours are for Fitness Swim only, including:

Lap Swim

Water Walking

Independent Exercise

There will be no Masters, Gators, Water Aerobics, or Swim Lessons that day.

Prices for this holiday Fitness Swim are:

$11 for Residents

$13 for Non-Residents

Pass details:

15-Punch and 30-Day Passes are NOT valid on holidays

Annual Pass IS valid on City holidays

Plan ahead for Veteran’s Day if you want to get a morning workout in the pool.