🚧 Nov. 10 tree pruning at El Cerrito Swim Center entrance

🚧 Tree pruning at El Cerrito Swim Center on Nov. 10

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, a tree service will be pruning plants around the Activity Pool at the El Cerrito Swim Center, 7007 Moeser Lane, El Cerrito, CA 94530.

Work will start at 7:00 a.m.. Around 7:30 a.m., crews will begin dragging branches and other cuttings out through the Swim Center entrance.

The facility will stay open, but if you’re coming to swim or pick someone up, please wear shoes when entering and exiting and watch for brush and debris near the entrance.