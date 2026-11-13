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El Centro
📅 Fall Friendship Festival at IVHSA on Nov. 13, 2026
4 days ago
📅 IVHSA Fall Friendship Festival on Nov. 13, 2026
Bring the family out to the IVHSA Fall Friendship Festival on Friday, 11/13/2026, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
The festival will be held at Imperial Valley Home School Academy, 2370 Main St, El Centro, CA 92243.
If you’re part of the Imperial Valley Home School Academy community or the El Centro Elementary School District, this is a nice chance to connect with other families and celebrate fall together. Just show up during the event time at the school’s Main Street campus.
More Info: IVHSA-Fall Friendship Festival | El Centro Element...
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