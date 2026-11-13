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El Centro
📅 Kennedy Middle School awards ceremony on Nov. 13, 2026
4 days ago
📅 Kennedy Middle School Awards Ceremony on Nov. 13, 2026
Kennedy Middle School is holding a Kennedy Awards Ceremony on Friday, November 13, 2026.
- What: Kennedy Awards Ceremony
- When: 11/13/2026
- Where: Kennedy Middle School, 900 N 6th St, El Centro, CA 92243
If you’re a Kennedy student, parent, or family member and want to know the time, who’s being recognized, or any dress or guest guidelines, please contact Kennedy Middle School directly for more information.
More Info: Kennedy-Awards Ceremony | El Centro Elementary Sch...
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