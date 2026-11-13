📅 Kennedy Middle School Awards Ceremony on Nov. 13, 2026

Kennedy Middle School is holding a Kennedy Awards Ceremony on Friday, November 13, 2026.

What: Kennedy Awards Ceremony

Kennedy Awards Ceremony When: 11/13/2026

Where: Kennedy Middle School, 900 N 6th St, El Centro, CA 92243

If you’re a Kennedy student, parent, or family member and want to know the time, who’s being recognized, or any dress or guest guidelines, please contact Kennedy Middle School directly for more information.