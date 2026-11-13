📅 Washington Elementary attendance rally on Nov. 13

Booker T. Washington Elementary is holding a Washington-Attendance Rally on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 7:30–8:00 AM.

The event will take place at Booker T. Washington Elementary School, 223 S 1st St, El Centro, CA 92243.

If your child attends Washington, plan to arrive a little early that morning so they can join the rally and help celebrate good attendance.