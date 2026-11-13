undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
El Centro
📅 Lincoln Elementary October Awards Assemblies Nov. 13
4 days ago
📅 Lincoln Elementary October Awards Assemblies on Nov. 13
Lincoln Elementary is holding its October Awards Assemblies on Friday, November 13, 2026 at Lincoln Elementary School, 200 N 12th St, El Centro, CA 92243.
The event is listed as an awards assembly for October, but no extra details (times, grade levels, or criteria) are provided.
If you have a student at Lincoln or want to attend, please contact Lincoln Elementary School directly for the schedule and any visitor guidelines.
More Info: Lincoln-October Awards Assemblies | El Centro Elem...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.