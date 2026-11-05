🚌 El Centro transportation jobs with multiple hands-on roles

El Centro has some solid transportation and mechanic openings right now, from entry-level field work to high-skill equipment repair. If you like staying active and working with vehicles, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pro-MotionPix, LLC

Pro-MotionPix, LLC Location: El Centro & Imperial, CA (field route)

Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week, 4–8 hours/day, no weekends)

(2–3 days/week, 4–8 hours/day, no weekends) Pay: $24.00+ per hour (base pay + per-vehicle photo incentives)

(base pay + per-vehicle photo incentives) Benefits: Paid training, paid time off, mileage reimbursement, free uniforms, bonus potential

You’ll drive your own car between local dealerships, move cars into photo spots, and use a company iPhone to take photos, 360° spins, and videos for online listings. Great fit if you like working outdoors, being on your feet, and managing your own route with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: El Centro, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.60–$34.06 flat rate , $20.00/hour guaranteed

, Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with company match, PTO, holiday pay, company-funded ASE certifications

This role handles brake, suspension, cooling, exhaust, and electrical work while helping customers understand repairs. Good for techs with at least 1 year of experience who want steady hours, strong benefits, and support to earn more ASE certifications.

Employer: Amentum

Location: NAF El Centro, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $39.12/hour + $7.75/hour Health & Welfare (up to 40 hrs/week)

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, 11 paid holidays, disability and life insurance, educational reimbursement, parental leave

You’ll diagnose and repair ground support equipment for aircraft, working with diesel, electrical systems, and hydraulic gear in a busy base environment. Best for experienced mechanics (4+ years on GSE or similar) who can handle physical work, loud conditions, and are able to meet base access and background requirements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.