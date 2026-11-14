El Cajon has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of a tight-knit team. Here are a few local roles where you can make a real impact.

Employer: Emmanuel Family Homes Inc.

Emmanuel Family Homes Inc. Location: El Cajon, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Other (awake overnight and weekend shifts)

Other (awake overnight and weekend shifts) Pay: From $21.00/hour

Work in a small, brand-new adult residential home (max 4 residents) supporting adults with cognitive or developmental disabilities. You’ll help with daily living tasks, medication, and safety checks during 10pm–6am overnights and/or Saturday/Sunday shifts (6am–2pm or 2pm–10pm).

Employer: Cajon Valley Union School District

Location: El Cajon, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support K–8 students and families by connecting them with school and community resources, using both English and Pashto. Great fit if you have at least one year of experience in social services or education and enjoy a fast-paced, team-focused school district.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.