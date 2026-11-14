Looking for a loyal new friend in El Cajon, CA? These adoptable dogs at the San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $165

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

Vivi came in as a stray with not much known about her past, but staff say she has a sweet demeanor and a captivating presence. She’s eager to learn, connect, and start fresh with someone who wants a snuggly, loyal companion. If you’re ready to give a gentle dog a second chance, Vivi may be the one.

👉 Meet Vivi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (petite)

Shepherd mix (petite) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $165

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

Caffeine Queen was brought in by a community member on October 10, 2026. She’s a small, reserved girl who likes to take her time getting comfortable with new people and places. A calm home and possibly another dog companion could help her feel safe and confident. With patience and a gentle routine, she’s ready to slowly blossom.

👉 Meet Caffeine Queen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $165

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

Fresa was brought in by a community member on October 6, 2026. She’s sweet but a bit shy at first, then warms up and shows her loving side. She may do best as the only pet, soaking up all the attention, but could also live with a calm, respectful dog with proper introductions. She’s ready to settle into a stable, caring home.

👉 Meet Fresa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near El Cajon, consider visiting the San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus or calling (619) 299-7012 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.