undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Gentle, Shy & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in El Cajon
Looking for a loyal new friend in El Cajon, CA? These adoptable dogs at the San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Vivi
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $165
- Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus
- Phone: (619) 299-7012
Vivi came in as a stray with not much known about her past, but staff say she has a sweet demeanor and a captivating presence. She’s eager to learn, connect, and start fresh with someone who wants a snuggly, loyal companion. If you’re ready to give a gentle dog a second chance, Vivi may be the one.
👉 Meet Vivi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Caffeine Queen
- Breed: Shepherd mix (petite)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $165
- Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus
- Phone: (619) 299-7012
Caffeine Queen was brought in by a community member on October 10, 2026. She’s a small, reserved girl who likes to take her time getting comfortable with new people and places. A calm home and possibly another dog companion could help her feel safe and confident. With patience and a gentle routine, she’s ready to slowly blossom.
👉 Meet Caffeine Queen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fresa
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $165
- Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus
- Phone: (619) 299-7012
Fresa was brought in by a community member on October 6, 2026. She’s sweet but a bit shy at first, then warms up and shows her loving side. She may do best as the only pet, soaking up all the attention, but could also live with a calm, respectful dog with proper introductions. She’s ready to settle into a stable, caring home.
👉 Meet Fresa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near El Cajon, consider visiting the San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus or calling (619) 299-7012 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.