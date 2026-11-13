El Cajon has a nice mix of customer‑facing jobs right now, from phones to sales floors. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours or a flexible side gig.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: El Cajon, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right car parts, keep shelves stocked, and learn to use basic diagnostic tools. Good fit if you’re at least 16, like cars or sales, and want flexible hours (mornings, nights, weekends).

Employer: AmeriGas Propane, Inc.

Location: El Cajon, CA 92021 (onsite contact center)

(onsite contact center) Type: Not stated (contact center role)

Not stated (contact center role) Salary: About $21.00/hour + possible performance bonus/commission

+ possible performance bonus/commission Class start date: January 11, 2027

Applications accepted until: December 25, 2026

Phone‑based role helping propane customers with orders, account changes, and questions. Great if you have 1–2 years of customer service, strong computer skills, and want solid pay plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: Hallmark

Location: El Cajon, CA 92021

Type: Part-time (up to ~10 hours/week)

Salary: $17.75 – $19.75/hour

Independent, on‑your‑feet job setting up and restocking Hallmark cards and displays in local stores. Good if you want a flexible, low-hour side job, don’t mind lifting up to 30–50 lbs, and can work extra hours around major holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.