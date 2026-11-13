Looking for a feline friend in El Cajon, CA? These adoptable cats at the San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus are ready for loving homes and new adventures.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

Why you’ll love him:

Remus is a calm, thoughtful boy who likes life at a slow, peaceful pace. He often picks a quiet spot to watch the world go by and warms up gently to soft chin scratches. With patience, his polite and gentle nature really shines.

He was brought in by a community member on November 6, 2026, and is now looking for a quiet home where he can settle into a steady routine.

👉 Meet Remus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

Why you’ll love her:

Mimo is a very sweet, loving, and cuddly young cat. The team is still getting to know her full personality, but they already know she’s a gentle, affectionate girl who enjoys close time with her people.

At SDHS, Mimo has been vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed, and she’s ready to go home as soon as she meets her match.

👉 Meet Mimo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: Listed as $175 , but working cats are adopted at no charge through this program

Listed as , but working cats are adopted through this program Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

Why you’ll love him:

Lavender Gooms is part of the working cat program. He’s not suited to life as an indoor pet, but he can thrive as an outdoor resident on a farm, barn, horse stable, or workshop.

He needs a home that can provide:

Safe outdoor shelter

Regular food and water

A secure area where he can live and do his natural “job”

He is altered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and will be adopted to you at no charge as part of the working cat program.

👉 Meet Lavender Gooms and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the El Cajon area and one of these cats sounds like a match, call San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus at (619) 299-7012 or visit their website to start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these cats find their homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.