Here are some free items and local free programs around El Cajon that your neighbors are offering. If something catches your eye, reach out fast—free stuff tends to go quickly.

Item: Backup battery with lower fixed electric rate program

Condition: New (program offer)

Location: El Cajon, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

SDGE has a $0 cost backup power offer for certain homeowners with high electric usage. It’s a state‑mandated program that can give you a lower fixed electric rate plus backup power if you qualify. Eligibility is based on your energy usage, and the poster asks you to inbox them for more details.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Handmade yin/yang dream catcher

Condition: New

Location: El Cajon, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

This is a handmade dream catcher with a 10" steel ring, macrame and cotton cord, black & white feathers, and hand‑painted wood beads and pony beads. It’s about 17" tall, and designed in a yin/yang style—nice as a wall hanging or bedroom decor.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: IKEA cabinet with salt water tank

Condition: Used – Fair

Price: Free – first come, first served (FCFS)

Location: El Cajon, CA 92019 (house has stairs)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

The poster is giving away an IKEA cabinet and salt water tank at no cost. There is no key for the cabinet, and the home has stairs, so you’ll need to bring help to carry and load the pieces. Good option if you need storage and/or an aquarium setup and don’t mind a bit of lifting.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Free items and programs like these can disappear fast, so if you’re interested, send a message to the poster as soon as you can and confirm pickup details.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.