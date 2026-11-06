🛒 El Cajon Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

El Cajon has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from pharmacy to casino to auto service. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: El Cajon, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.90 – $21.50/hour

Work at the front of the pharmacy, ring up sales, and help customers find what they need. Good fit if you’re friendly, can work evenings/weekends, and want steady hours with a big national employer.

Employer: Sycuan Casino

Location: El Cajon, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced casino role handling cash, chips, and ticket redemptions while helping guests with questions and payouts. Great if you’re sharp with numbers, like an exciting environment, and have solid cash-handling and guest service experience.

Employer: Kiefer Automotive Group

Location: El Cajon, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive per posting)

Be the main contact between customers and the service shop—explain repairs, write up service orders, and keep people updated on their cars. Comes with benefits like health insurance, PTO, and training, and is ideal if you’re organized and can explain technical info in simple terms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and helps you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.