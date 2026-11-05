🐶 Gentle Seniors & Playful Pups Ready for Adoption in El Cajon

Looking for a new four-legged friend in El Cajon, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus for someone special to take them home.

Breed: Chihuahua / Miniature Pinscher mix

Chihuahua / Miniature Pinscher mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $165

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

Intake: Surrendered by previous owner on October 30, 2026

Why you’ll love Leo:

Leo is a kindhearted senior who may need a moment to settle in, but once he feels safe, his gentle side shines. He enjoys soft ear scratches, leans in for affection, and offers sweet tail wags. He does best with a patient, calm home that will let him take life at his own pace.

👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

Intake: Brought in by a community member on October 31, 2026

Why you’ll love Petra:

Petra is a sweet, playful pup with big dreams of a forever home. He’s full of fun energy, curiosity, and puppy excitement, then crashes hard at naptime. If you’re ready for puppy kisses, zoomies, and training a smart young dog, Petra could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Petra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

Intake: Brought in by a community member on October 31, 2026

Why you’ll love Great Wall Of China:

Great Wall Of China is another playful, fun-loving puppy eager to explore the world. He has boundless curiosity and is ready to share a lifetime of love with his new family. If you want a pup to grow up with you, learn tricks, and join in on adventures, he’s a great match.

👉 Meet Great Wall Of China and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near El Cajon, consider visiting the San Diego Humane Society – El Cajon Campus to meet these dogs in person, or call (619) 299-7012 to ask about them by name.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.