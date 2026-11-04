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Egremont

Egremont Hiring Full-Time Firefighter/EMT

2 days ago
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The Town of Egremont is hiring a full-time Firefighter/EMT for the Egremont Fire Department to handle fire protection, emergency medical calls, rescues, fire prevention, code enforcement, and other public safety work. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and a valid Massachusetts driver’s license; prior firefighting and EMT experience is preferred but training is available for qualified candidates. Salary is up to $63,000 per year, based on experience, with benefits including vacation, personal, and sick leave; see the full job description and get the application here: https://www.egremont-ma.gov/205/Positions-Available

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Egremont Government

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