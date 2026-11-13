Eglin AFB has some solid customer-facing roles right now, from creative studio work to steady federal retail jobs with strong benefits.

Below are several customer service & retail openings on or near Eglin Air Force Base, FL you can scan fast.

Employer: The Local Studio

The Local Studio Location: Eglin AFB, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Front desk role at a tattoo and art studio where you greet clients, book appointments, answer emails, and keep the shop running smoothly. Great fit if you’re outgoing, love art/tattoos, and have solid customer service and basic computer skills.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (EGLIN MAIN STORE)

Location: Eglin AFB, FL

Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $15.00–$21.85/hour

Benefits (for qualifying associates): Medical, dental, life, disability, paid time off, pension, 401(k) , shift/holiday pay, base access

Medical, dental, life, disability, paid time off, pension, , shift/holiday pay, base access Schedule Needs: Mon–Fri 0900–1730 or 1030–1900, Sat–Sun 1000–1800, alternate days off

Help shoppers in the Hardlines departments, keep shelves stocked, and ring up purchases while giving friendly, informed service. Good for someone with retail experience who wants federal-exchange perks and room to grow.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (EGL/DUKE FLD EXP W/GAS)

Location: Eglin AFB / Duke Field, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $18.00–$25.46/hour

Schedule Needs: Mon–Fri 0600–1630; Sat–Sun 0700–1430 about once a month (schedule may change with notice)

Run the day-to-day operations of an annexed retail facility during your shift. Good match if you have a high school diploma, can handle responsibility, and like a mix of customer service and store operations.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.