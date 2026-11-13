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🛒 Eglin AFB FL Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Eglin AFB has some solid customer-facing roles right now, from creative studio work to steady federal retail jobs with strong benefits.
Below are several customer service & retail openings on or near Eglin Air Force Base, FL you can scan fast.
Customer Service – Tattoo Studio Front Desk
- Employer: The Local Studio
- Location: Eglin AFB, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Front desk role at a tattoo and art studio where you greet clients, book appointments, answer emails, and keep the shop running smoothly. Great fit if you’re outgoing, love art/tattoos, and have solid customer service and basic computer skills.
Customer Experience Associate – Hardlines
- Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (EGLIN MAIN STORE)
- Location: Eglin AFB, FL
- Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)
- Pay Range: $15.00–$21.85/hour
- Benefits (for qualifying associates): Medical, dental, life, disability, paid time off, pension, 401(k), shift/holiday pay, base access
- Schedule Needs: Mon–Fri 0900–1730 or 1030–1900, Sat–Sun 1000–1800, alternate days off
Help shoppers in the Hardlines departments, keep shelves stocked, and ring up purchases while giving friendly, informed service. Good for someone with retail experience who wants federal-exchange perks and room to grow.
Annex Operator – Exchange with Gas Station
- Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (EGL/DUKE FLD EXP W/GAS)
- Location: Eglin AFB / Duke Field, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay Range: $18.00–$25.46/hour
- Schedule Needs: Mon–Fri 0600–1630; Sat–Sun 0700–1430 about once a month (schedule may change with notice)
Run the day-to-day operations of an annexed retail facility during your shift. Good match if you have a high school diploma, can handle responsibility, and like a mix of customer service and store operations.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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