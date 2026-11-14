Effingham has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Even better, all adoption fees are currently being waived at the Animal Shelter of Florence County.

Below are a few of the pups waiting to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Animal Shelter of Florence County

Adoption fee: Waived at this time

Contact: (843) 665-3053

Apollo is an adult medium mixed-breed boy waiting at the Florence County shelter. With fees waived, this is a great time to bring him home and spend your budget on toys, treats, and a comfy bed instead.

👉 Meet Apollo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Animal Shelter of Florence County

Adoption fee: Waived at this time

Contact: (843) 665-3053

Tater is a senior medium mixed-breed gentleman who still has plenty of love to give. With no adoption fee right now, it’s easier than ever to give an older dog like Tater a soft place to land.

👉 Meet Tater and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Animal Shelter of Florence County

Adoption fee: Waived at this time

Contact: (843) 665-3053

Roger is another adult medium mixed-breed boy at the Florence County shelter. With adoption fees waived, now is a perfect time to visit and see if Roger is the right match for your home.

👉 Meet Roger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting the Animal Shelter of Florence County in Effingham or calling (843) 665-3053 to ask about these pups and others.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.