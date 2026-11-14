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🐶 Free Dog Adoptions in Effingham — Meet Your New Best Friend
Effingham has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Even better, all adoption fees are currently being waived at the Animal Shelter of Florence County.
Below are a few of the pups waiting to meet you.
Apollo
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Animal Shelter of Florence County
- Adoption fee: Waived at this time
- Contact: (843) 665-3053
Apollo is an adult medium mixed-breed boy waiting at the Florence County shelter. With fees waived, this is a great time to bring him home and spend your budget on toys, treats, and a comfy bed instead.
👉 Meet Apollo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tater
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Animal Shelter of Florence County
- Adoption fee: Waived at this time
- Contact: (843) 665-3053
Tater is a senior medium mixed-breed gentleman who still has plenty of love to give. With no adoption fee right now, it’s easier than ever to give an older dog like Tater a soft place to land.
👉 Meet Tater and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roger
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Animal Shelter of Florence County
- Adoption fee: Waived at this time
- Contact: (843) 665-3053
Roger is another adult medium mixed-breed boy at the Florence County shelter. With adoption fees waived, now is a perfect time to visit and see if Roger is the right match for your home.
👉 Meet Roger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting the Animal Shelter of Florence County in Effingham or calling (843) 665-3053 to ask about these pups and others.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.