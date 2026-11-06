🐶 Free Dog Adoptions in Effingham — Meet Your New Best Friend

Now is a wonderful time to meet some very special dogs in Effingham, SC. The Animal Shelter of Florence County is waiving all adoption fees, so these pups can find loving homes faster.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Animal Shelter of Florence County

Phone: (843) 665-3053

Adoption fee: Waived at this time

Boe is an adult medium mixed-breed boy waiting at the county shelter for a fresh start. With adoption fees currently waived, he’s a great choice if you’re ready to open your home and heart to a new canine friend. To learn more about his personality and needs, please call the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Boe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Animal Shelter of Florence County

Phone: (843) 665-3053

Adoption fee: Waived at this time

Shack is another adult medium mixed-breed male hoping for a forever family. With no adoption fee right now, he could be a wonderful match for someone looking to add a loyal companion without a big upfront cost. The shelter can share more about his temperament and whether he’s a fit for your home.

👉 Meet Shack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bull Terrier

Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Animal Shelter of Florence County

Phone: (843) 665-3053

Adoption fee: Waived at this time

Sugar lives up to her name. She’s a sweet, gentle, and mellow Bull Terrier who loves to explore and check out every corner of her world. When she’s done adventuring, she’s happy to lounge and cuddle, offering tons of loyalty and affection. If you want a calm, loving dog who still enjoys a bit of fun, Sugar could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Sugar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Effingham, SC, please consider visiting the Animal Shelter of Florence County or calling (843) 665-3053 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.