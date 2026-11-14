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🏥 Effingham IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Effingham’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and therapists. Here are a few strong roles if you want to stay local and keep building your career.
Medical Surgical Registered Nurse
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Effingham, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide bedside care and emotional support on a med-surg unit, working closely with doctors and a care team. Great fit if you’re a licensed RN who likes patient teaching, care planning, and helping families understand diagnoses and medications.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Full Time
- Employer: Aegis Therapies
- Location: Effingham, IL
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a nursing home/rehab/SNF setting helping older adults stay mobile and independent. Aegis offers unlimited CEUs, mentorship, flexible schedule, PTO, and medical/dental/vision, and they welcome new grads with a current PTA license.
Coordinator Palliative Care, HSHS Home Care
- Employer: Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS)
- Location: Effingham, IL service area (St. Anthony’s Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30 + on-call rotation
- Salary: $34.21 – $51.31/hour (based on experience, skills, education)
Lead and coordinate home health and hospice care, focusing on quality, safety, and smooth communication between staff and patients. Requires an associate degree in a clinical field and an Illinois RN/PT/OT license, plus 3 years of clinical experience; comes with a strong benefits package, PTO, retirement, and education assistance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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