📅 Handmade holiday market with local vendors in Effingham Check out the Herman German Market for a fun day of shopping local handmade goods. Date: Saturday, November 28

Time: 9:00am – 4:00pm

Location: Shelter Insurance, 812 E Fayette Ave., Effingham, IL 62401 Browse booths with home decorations, aprons, blankets, Christmas cards, doll clothes, goose outfits, face painting, hair tinsel, candy, soaps, lotions, 3D printed items, purse jewelry, and Chamber golden ticket candy bars. Bring family or friends to support local vendors and pick up unique gifts. Questions? Contact Jeanine Heuerman at (217) 342-2214 or jheuerman@shelterinsurance.com.

More Info: Herman German Market – Effingham County Chamber