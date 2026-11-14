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🍽️ Effingham IL Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Effingham’s food scene is busy, from national chains to senior living kitchens. Here are a few solid local openings if you like leading teams or serving great meals.
Store Manager
Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
Location: Effingham, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $24.48–$27.48 per hour
Run a Panda Express store and lead the team to hit sales goals and keep guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training (12+ weeks), bonus potential, free meals on shift, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear growth path toward General Manager.
Dietary Aide
Employer: Meridian Senior Living
Location: Effingham, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Support the dining team in a senior living community by setting tables, bussing, dishwashing, and helping the cook. Offers medical, dental, vision, company-paid life and long-term disability, telemedicine, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.
Culinary Manager – Brookstone Estates of Effingham
Employer: Gardant Management Solutions
Location: Effingham, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Lead the entire food service program in a senior living community: menu planning, cooking about 20% of the time, ordering, budgeting, and managing the dietary team. Role focuses on quality, safety, and warm, resident-centered service, with benefits and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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