Effingham’s food scene is busy, from national chains to senior living kitchens. Here are a few solid local openings if you like leading teams or serving great meals.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Effingham, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.48–$27.48 per hour

Run a Panda Express store and lead the team to hit sales goals and keep guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training (12+ weeks), bonus potential, free meals on shift, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear growth path toward General Manager.

Employer: Meridian Senior Living

Location: Effingham, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the dining team in a senior living community by setting tables, bussing, dishwashing, and helping the cook. Offers medical, dental, vision, company-paid life and long-term disability, telemedicine, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.

Employer: Gardant Management Solutions

Location: Effingham, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the entire food service program in a senior living community: menu planning, cooking about 20% of the time, ordering, budgeting, and managing the dietary team. Role focuses on quality, safety, and warm, resident-centered service, with benefits and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.