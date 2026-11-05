👔 Effingham, IL Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Effingham has some solid leadership roles open right now, from local small business to a national healthcare player. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Behold Aesthetics and Wellness Center

Behold Aesthetics and Wellness Center Location: Effingham, IL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $80,000 per year

Lead a growing local medical spa, running day-to-day operations, managing the team, and owning the budget and key metrics. No degree required—just 2+ years of team management, strong communication, and comfort with financials; experience in medical/aesthetics is a plus but not required. Includes 401(k), PTO, flexible schedule, employee discounts, and professional development.

Employer: Heartland Dental

Location: Effingham, IL (Midwest-based; telecommute considered)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee signage projects for dental offices nationwide, from planning and vendor coordination to installation and warranty issues. Great fit if you have an associate degree or 2+ years in construction coordination/project management, are highly organized, and like working with multiple teams and outside vendors.

Employer: Heartland Dental

Location: Remote, with support offices in Effingham, IL & St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role driving Heartland Dental’s nationwide government affairs strategy—monitoring laws, shaping policy, and representing the company with associations and regulators. Best for someone with 10+ years in state or federal government relations, strong political and analytical skills, and experience leading multi-state initiatives; moderate travel (10–20%) required.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this don’t stay open long in a town our size.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.