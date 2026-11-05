Brush fire reported on Morgan Cemetery Road

On November 5, 2026 at 3:28 PM, units were sent to a brush fire on Morgan Cemetery Rd in the Clyo area. By 5:30 PM, the fire was about half an acre in size. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. More information: https://t.co/i0HmapHxhb

This content is adapted from materials provided by Effingham County Government / Board of Commissioners