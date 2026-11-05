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🚧 Nov. 11 lane closures at Blue Jay & Hodgeville roundabout
4 days ago
🚧 Lane closures for roundabout repaving on Nov. 11
If you drive near the roundabout at Blue Jay Road and Hodgeville Road, plan for extended lane closures on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Crews will be repaving the area to get it ready for traffic to move into the new roundabout configuration.
If you’re in this area on Nov. 11:
- Allow extra travel time
- Consider using alternate routes
- Use caution and watch for workers in the road
These lane closures are temporary and part of ongoing improvements at this intersection.
More Info: Extended lane closures set repaving for roundabout...
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