Edwardsville’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several local employers are hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Edwardsville, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fulfillment and warehouse support role focused on veterinary and livestock products in a climate-controlled facility. You’ll stock and restock inventory, pick and pack orders, prepare shipments, and help keep counts accurate. Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs, walk and stand for long periods, and work at a fast pace.

Employer: INX International Ink Co.

Location: Edwardsville, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive, with medical, dental, vision, life, disability, pet insurance, HSA/FSA, 401(k), Paid Volunteer Time Off, Paid Parental Leave)

Lead a 3rd shift production team making printing inks at a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company. You’ll direct daily workflow, support safety and quality, track KPIs like OEE, and coach a crew of operators. Needs 2–5 years of manufacturing supervisory experience, strong communication skills, and comfort with Microsoft Office.

Employer: INX International Ink Co.

Location: Edwardsville, KS

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Starting Pay: $22.00+ per hour (based on experience) plus shift differentials

Hands-on role mixing and milling high-quality printing inks with full training provided on the machines and TPM activities. You’ll weigh batches, run mixers and mills, do basic quality checks, and operate equipment like forklifts and pump filters. Requires a high school diploma or GED, about 3 months of work experience, ability to lift up to 50 lbs, and solid math and basic computer skills.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.