🚌 Edwardsville, KS Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Edwardsville is busy with freight right now, and that means steady work for drivers and diesel techs. If you’re looking for solid pay and clear home-time plans, these local options are worth a look.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: Edwardsville, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.63 per hour to start, plus $5.50/hr extra with A.S.E. Master Certification

Work as a diesel Mechanic / Technician on tractors, trailers, forklifts, and more. This role stands out for its strong hourly rate, $1,000 annual tool allowance, shift differential pay, and tuition reimbursement for ASE certifications.

Employer: Early Birds LLC

Location: Edwardsville, KS

Type: Full-time, regional

Pay: $1,100–$1,500 per week (about $72,000–$78,000 per year), $0.50–$0.60 CPM

Regional Class A job with weekly home time (34-hour reset) and 100% no-touch dry van and reefer freight. Good pick for newer CDL drivers, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, rider and pet programs, and steady 2,000–2,500 miles per week.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Edwardsville, KS

Type: Full-time, local intermodal (nights)

Pay: $1,300–$1,500 per week, $13.75/hr + $35.02 per load

Local intermodal account with daily home time and steady night shifts (Sun–Thu or Tue–Sat). You’ll haul 100% no-touch freight, average about 1,100 miles per week, and can earn big load milestone bonuses plus benefits after 30 days (medical, dental, 401(k), PTO).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the routes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.