📅 Shop Small Crawl: Deals, Santa, and Prizes on Nov. 28

Kick off the holidays with Edwardsville’s Shop Small Crawl on Saturday, November 28.

More than a dozen local shops, restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops, and service providers will offer special deals, treats, and giveaways all day. The event lines up with Santa’s midday arrival downtown, where he’ll ride in on a City fire truck and then visit with kids at Nickel Plate Station, 610 Troy Road.

Use the City’s Shop Small map at www.cityofedwardsville.com/shopsmall to plan your stops.

Pick up a Shop Small Passport (at participating businesses or City locations). Get it stamped at participating spots:

Turn in a passport with the minimum required number of stamps to receive a free Wildey Theatre Tuesday night movie ticket

to receive a You’ll also be entered to win prizes like local gift certificates and two tickets to the Holiday House Tour on Sunday, December 6

Local businesses within Edwardsville city limits can also sign up on the same webpage to be included in event marketing.