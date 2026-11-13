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📅 Shop Small Crawl & Santa visit in Edwardsville Nov. 28
📅 Shop Small Crawl in Edwardsville on Saturday, November 28
Kick off the holidays by supporting local spots during Edwardsville’s Shop Small Crawl on Saturday, November 28.
More than a dozen retailers, restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops and service providers across Edwardsville will offer special deals, treats, giveaways and prizes. The fun lines up with Santa’s midday arrival downtown — he’ll ride in on a City fire truck and then visit with kids at Nickel Plate Station, 610 Troy Road.
Grab a Shop Small Passport at participating businesses or City locations. Get it stamped as you visit locations on November 28:
- Turn in a passport with the minimum required number of stamps for a free Wildey Theatre Tuesday night movie ticket
- Get entered to win local gift certificates (e.g., Chava’s Mexican Restaurant, Narwhal’s Crafted) and two tickets to the Holiday House Tour on Sunday, December 6
See the map of participating businesses and full rules, and businesses can register to join, at www.cityofedwardsville.com/shopsmall.
More Info: Kick Off the Holiday Season with Edwardsville’s Sh...
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