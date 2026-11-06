🐶 Gentle Edwardsville Dogs Ready Now for Loving Homes

Edwardsville has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. Here are a few pups at Metro East Humane Society Edwardsville who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Metro East Humane Society Edwardsville

Phone: (618) 656-4405

Courage is a large senior boy who’s new to the shelter and eager to meet his future family. Like all MEHS pets, he will go home microchipped, neutered, and up-to-date on vaccinations at the time of adoption.

If you’re interested in Courage, the shelter asks that you fill out an application on their website so they can help you through the adoption process.

👉 Meet Courage and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Metro East Humane Society Edwardsville

Phone: (618) 656-4405

Poinsettia is a medium-sized adult girl who has just arrived at MEHS and is excited to find her new people. She will be microchipped, spayed, and current on vaccinations when she goes home.

To learn more about Poinsettia or start the process, the shelter encourages you to submit an adoption application online.

👉 Meet Poinsettia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Metro East Humane Society Edwardsville

Phone: (618) 656-4405

Hershey is a large adult boy with a sleek black coat who’s new to the adoptable list and ready to meet potential adopters. He’ll head to his new home microchipped, neutered, and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Interested in Hershey? Start by filling out an application so the team can guide you through the next steps.

👉 Meet Hershey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, reach out to Metro East Humane Society Edwardsville at (618) 656-4405 or visit their website to submit an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.