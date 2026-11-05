🍽️ Multiple Edwardsville Hospitality Jobs, Up to $65K+

Edwardsville’s hospitality scene is busy right now, with new restaurants and hotels hiring across different skill levels. Good mix of management and entry-level roles, most with steady hours.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Edwardsville, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,227 – $65,603 per year

Lead a fast-paced, high-volume restaurant and grow with one of the fastest-growing hospitality brands. This role manages daily operations, trains and coaches the team, and drives top-tier guest service, with benefits like weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express Troy Illinois

Holiday Inn Express Troy Illinois Location: Edwardsville, IL

Type: In-person, 30–40 hrs/week

Pay: $15.75 – $16.25 per hour

Help keep guest rooms and common areas clean, stocked, and welcoming. Good fit if you like active work, can lift and move supplies, and want steady hotel hours plus an employee discount.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express Troy Illinois

Holiday Inn Express Troy Illinois Location: Edwardsville, IL

Type: In-person, 30–40 hrs/week

Pay: $15.75 – $16.25 per hour

Keep hotel linens and textiles clean and ready by sorting, washing, drying, and inspecting laundry. Great if you like behind-the-scenes work, can handle lifting and pushing carts, and want a stable schedule with an employee discount.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the hiring manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.