The Trump administration is removing wage and benefits requirements for Head Start programs, according to a final rule filed Friday morning that is set to be published Monday.

The requirements set to be removed include:

Developing or updating all-staff pay scales.

Providing wages that are comparable to those earned at public schools.

Offering wages that cover basic costs of living.

The final rule was filed by the Administration for Children and Families, the agency that oversees the federal Office of Head Start. Both agencies are administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The ACF proposed this change in May, when it submitted a notice of proposed rulemaking titled “Restoring Flexibility To Support Head Start Program Access.”

The agency’s reasoning for their final rule is that “programs should have maximum local flexibility to design compensation packages and provide services that best meet the needs of their communities.” The agency asserts that programs can still choose to implement the wage and benefits changes if they deem it necessary and their budget allows it.

Low compensation “remains the leading cause of staffing shortages,” according to a 2026 survey by the National Head Start Association. And at least for the 2024-25 program year, underenrollment in some programs was “largely due to staff shortages,” the Office of Head Start reported.

“The main barrier to supporting a stable, highly qualified workforce in Head Start is a lack of resources. In our public comment opposing the proposed rule, NAEYC urged HHS to work with Congress to fund these requirements. HHS chose to drop the standard instead,” wrote The National Association for the Education of Young Children in a statement issued Friday denouncing the final rule.

The organization in June provided one of the nearly 12,000 public comments submitted in response to the then-proposed rule.

The final rule is set to become effective Jan. 15.

This story was originally published by EdSource.