Two years ago, Berkeley High School was found to be incompliant with a state mandate that requires that all high school students take two years of physical education classes to graduate.

Now, the school is planning to require all 9th and 10th graders to take P.E., but is still working out how it will fit into their schedules.

According to the Berkeleyside, the Berkeley Unified School District announced in spring 2024 that in order to meet the requirement all freshman would have to take a P.E. class instead of a second elective beginning in fall 2026. But the announcement sparked a backlash from students and families, so the district canceled that plan.

The district now plans to require P.E. for all 9th and 10th graders beginning in the 2027-28 school year. But it is juggling different ways to fit it into their schedules, and has been consulting with students, families and staff.

The changes being considered include adding a seventh period, extending the school day, creating a new alternating block schedule where students take four classes a day three times a week, or creating a new schedule where students take up to four classes per semester that cover a full year’s curriculum.

The school board is expected to discuss the proposed changes in December.

This story was originally published by EdSource.