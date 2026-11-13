A panel of education experts polled by the New York Times recently touted “science of reading” initiatives as the most cost-effective means for raising student achievement (“30 Ideas for Fixing U.S. Schools, Ranked by Experts”). That’s good news, since California has started several science of reading initiatives over the last few years.

But the most telling part came at the end, in a section headed, “Most likely to succeed: The idea executed well.” The Times wrote, “If there was one thing our expert panel agreed on, it was that how well ideas are carried out matters.” Per Georgetown’s Marguerite Roza, “Implementation is everything.”

Unfortunately, this is the area where California is weakest. This isn’t the fault of teachers or school districts — it’s a state system not set up to translate policy into change in the field. Tackling this weakness should be the top priority of the incoming education commissioner.

Big dollars are being spent, but many reading advocates doubt the results will be meaningful. The ideas are good; the implementation is not.

Contrast our approach with Mississippi’s. The “Mississippi Miracle” has become the gold standard, catapulting the state to the top of national rankings. Our individual policies sound the same, but in key elements we fall well short.

Both states want to train current K-2 teachers in the science of reading. Mississippi identified the single most effective training program it could find and required all K-2 teachers and administrators to use it. California gave schools 31 programs to choose from (or they can pick their own, or skip training altogether).

Mississippi knows all teachers will get top-tier training; California hopes some will get training that meets a minimum standard.

Reading coaches are another key tool for turning training into sustained practice. Mississippi spent three years building a statewide cadre of coaches, vetted and hired by the state to ensure their science of reading knowledge.

California put $500 million into literacy coaches but left their use up to local districts, and many did not apply science of reading approaches or even hire coaches at all.

What can we do about it? While a growing number of California voices are calling for stronger implementation, the specifics are fuzzy. Former state board President Michael Kirst says that California “never built the state-level muscle to be directive even when it wanted to be.”

But we can and must be more prescriptive. Until recently, like Mississippi, we in California had both a state-mandated reading curriculum list and a reading-specific test for new teachers. Like Mississippi, we could also have required teachers to use one of the top-rated science of reading training programs instead of giving a menu of 31.

The fundamental lesson from Mississippi isn’t just that they chose better policies; it’s that they made sure their policies consistently change practice on the ground.

Realizing better outcomes in California doesn’t require discarding local control. But it does require state leaders — especially our new education commissioner — to see that policies without high standards and state support are a recipe for inequity.

Stronger guardrails aren’t the only element of strong implementation. We’ll also need to build stronger connections between Sacramento and local districts — implementation chains” — that spell out exactly how the state makes sure that local districts are following key policies.

If we want better results, we need to be clear about what it requires — not just spending, and not just good ideas. Above all, we need to focus on implementation, getting the best out of all our adults. Our students deserve nothing less.

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Yolie Floresis president and CEO of Families In Schools and a former Los Angeles Unified School Board member. Todd Collinsis a former Palo Alto Unified School Board member and the founder of the California Reading Coalition.

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This story was originally published by EdSource.