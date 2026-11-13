The California Federation of Teachers in a letter Wednesday urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue an executive order to pause the use of artificial intelligence in K-8 classrooms in public schools, reported The Sacramento Bee.

The union, which represents 120,000 teachers from preschool to college, cited an MIT study that linked ChatGPT use to weaker brain connectivity while writing essays, and research from Wharton Healthcare Analytics Lab that found students who used GPT-4 scored 17% lower on a math test than students who hadn’t used it.

“Students’ brain development shouldn’t be monetized for billionaire profit,” CFT President Jeff Freitas said in a statement. “This is a public health and safety emergency, and we need our leaders to treat it as one and act now.”

The union said educators need more time to be prepared to supervise AI use.

This story was originally published by EdSource.