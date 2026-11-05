El Cerrito High football program canceled, coach placed on leave amid hazing investigation

The West Contra Costa Unified School District announced Thursday it has suspended the football program at El Cerrito High School and placed the head coach on leave as police investigate hazing on the team.

The El Cerrito Police Department announced Thursday that up to 22 current and former students may be subject to arrest due to incidents between September 2024 and October 2026 involving alleged battery, sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, dissuading a victim, conspiracy and stalking.

The school district said it is conducting a separate Title IX investigation into the hazing incidents using an independent third party.

“No child should ever experience what our students have described,” said WCCUSD Superintendent Cheryl Cotton in a statement. “While we have worked to focus on accountability for the actions of individual players up until this point, new information has led to new decisions. We must now make the very tough call to immediately suspend the El Cerrito High football program in order to prevent any further harm and restore a safe learning environment for our students.”

The district announced it is conducting anti-hazing education in classes, and offered counseling and support to victims.

The Modesto City Schools District also recently canceled Fred C. Beyer High School football games and placed a coach on leave, following allegations of misconduct from members of the varsity team.

This story was originally published by EdSource.