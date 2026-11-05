Cal State to resolve salary system issues in tentative agreement with largest union

California State University’s largest labor group, representing 14,500 employees, reached a tentative agreement with the university system this week that will address longstanding issues with salary steps and provide workers with more financial stability, according to a news release from the California State University Employees Union.

CSUEU represents a wide range of university employees, including healthcare professionals, maintenance workers and administrative support staff. The new contract will provide those workers with “long-awaited salary reforms,” according to the union’s announcement.

The contract, if approved by union members and CSU’s Board of Trustees, will fully establish salary steps and make changes to the salary structure for CSUEU-represented employees.

Over the three-year life of the contract CSU staff will receive between 8% and 12% salary increases on average, depending on their bargaining unit. There is an option to reopen the contract in 2028. Eligible full-time employees will also receive a $3,575 bonus check, while part-time workers will receive a prorated bonus in December.

Union President Catherine Hutchinson said in a Monday statement that members have struggled with stagnant wages in the face of increasing cost of living.

“Our members fought hard for a salary system that recognizes their experience, dedication, and contributions to student success,” Hutchinson said. “This tentative agreement represents meaningful progress, but our work is not finished.”

CSU Chancellor Mildred García said in a statement that CSU leaders are pleased to have reached an agreement that “fully implements the negotiated salary step system and provides a clear framework for compensation over the next three years.”

CSUEU also represents roughly 20,000 student workers at the university system who voted to unionize with the labor group two years ago. The represented student workers are in the process of negotiating their first contract with the university system.

This story was originally published by EdSource.