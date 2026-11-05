In the wake of Cornell, hard lessons for higher education

Sexual assault allegations involving Cornell University’s Chi Phi fraternity have reignited a national conversation about campus sexual violence, institutional accountability, and whose interests universities protect. But the problem extends far beyond Cornell.

As a public health researcher studying sexual violence across institutions of higher education, including University of California campuses, I have seen how deeply this problem is embedded in the environments shaping students’ lives.

We must confront an uncomfortable reality: In today’s sociopolitical climate, misogyny, cruelty and male entitlement are being increasingly amplified, openly normalized and sometimes celebrated. Meanwhile, powerful individuals and institutions too often evade accountability. Universities are not exempt.

We cannot teach respect while rewarding cruelty

Young people consistently encounter online communities that seek to gain influence by using humiliation and contempt to promote resentment toward women and public figures. They also see institutions protecting their reputations while the people who report harmful behavior face disbelief, harassment or retaliation.

We often pride ourselves on teaching children kindness, respect and bodily autonomy. Yet the world around them frequently contradicts those lessons.

Sexual violence is not simply a failure of individual character or communication. It represents a power imbalance shaped by patriarchal structures, systemic inequities, social norms that excuse coercion, and institutional practices that protect privilege.

Education is necessary but insufficient

Ideally, we should teach empathy, compassion, consent and healthy relationships throughout childhood and adolescence. Comprehensive sexuality education should address intimacy, communication, coercion and mutual respect. But we cannot educate or parent our way out of sexual violence. Universities must also ensure that students who file complaints have access to institutional support they need and can trust.

In research we published in the American Journal of Sexuality Education, my colleagues and I interviewed university students, educators, staff and community experts about comprehensive sexual health education. Participants felt this type of education should teach about consent, healthy relationships, pleasure, inclusion, and real-world experiences.

That research informed an undergraduate course I developed at UCLA addressing relationships, intimacy, reproductive health, violence prevention and the social forces shaping human connection.

Yet our own research reveals a troubling disconnect between meaningful education and the mandatory sexual violence and harassment training universities typically provide. Students we interviewed described completing required modules while watching television or engaging in other activities, suggesting the training often fails to capture their attention or convey the seriousness of the issue. Many perceived these requirements as exercises in institutional compliance and liability protection rather than genuine efforts to prevent sexual violence or give voice to the harm experienced by survivors.

Completing mandatory training is not evidence that violence has been prevented. Education matters, but even excellent curricula cannot dismantle systems that reward entitlement, excuse coercion, or shield influential people from accountability.

Our research reveals gaps in institutional support

Through UC Speaks Up, a research initiative across three California public university campuses, my colleagues and I examined sexual violence, prevention and students’ experiences seeking post-abuse support.

Our findings revealed that conflict exists between the services universities provide and what students need. Nearly all students who experienced sexual violence in our research reported that they had not disclosed their experiences to any formal campus resource, including Title IX offices, campus police or counseling services. This was particularly the case among marginalized students, who described services that did not adequately reflect their identities, circumstances or needs.

Among students who sought institutional support, confidential, survivor-centered services were strongly preferred. Yet participants believed these resources were underfunded and insufficiently prioritized by their universities. Students also repeatedly called for more accessible, peer-based support, reflecting the importance of trusted relationships when deciding whether and where to seek help.

Our research on barriers to accessing trauma-informed campus survivor services and associated institutional betrayal illustrates how inadequate institutional responses can compound the harm that survivors experience. Universities cannot claim to prioritize survivors while failing to invest in the services students say they need and trust.

Universities must people before prestige

Universities wield tremendous power over students’ education, employment, housing and futures. They must examine how their own policies and cultures reinforce gender inequality, protect privilege and discourage accountability. They must provide accessible, confidential, culturally responsive, trauma-informed services; protect students from retaliation; and ensure fair investigations and meaningful accountability when misconduct is established.

Success should be measured not by training completion or complaints processed, but by reductions in violence, survivors’ access to meaningful support, and students’ trust in institutional responses. This requires action beyond campuses, including from policymakers, communities and legal systems. But universities must take responsibility for the power they wield.

The Cornell allegations should prompt us to ask not merely whether universities have adequate policies, but whether they are willing to confront the structures that allow sexual violence to persist.

While it is important to teach young people about consent, empathy and accountability, those same values must also be upheld by the institutions shaping their lives. The true measure of a university’s character is how it protects its people, not its reputation.

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Jennifer A. Wagman, Ph.D., MHS, is an associate professor in the department of community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and co-director of the University of California Global Health Institute’s Center for Gender and Health Justice. Her research and programming focuses on preventing gender-based violence, advancing sexual and reproductive health, and addressing the social and structural factors that contribute to health inequities.

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