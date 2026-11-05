Sacramento City Unified parcel tax could be headed toward defeat

A badly needed parcel tax measure for the financially distressed Sacramento City Unified School District is failing, The Sacramento Bee reported. With 30% of the vote counted, Measure M is winning a slim majority but remains far short of the two-thirds super majority needed to pass, the newspaper reported.

The ballot measure would impose a $95 annual parcel tax to raise about $10 million a year for special education and early intervention programs.

The school district’s special education costs have become one of its fastest-growing expenses, with its unrestricted general fund contribution rising from $73.6 million in 2018-19 to a projected $172.3 million in 2025-26. The district faces a $222 million structural deficit, and officials have spent more than a year looking for ongoing savings and cuts, The Bee reported.

“It’s unfortunate that a two-thirds requirement will deprive Sac City students of the resources they so richly deserve,” Nikki Davis Milevsky, president of the Sacramento City Teachers Association, told the newspaper.

This story was originally published by EdSource.