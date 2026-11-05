Novato High School receives $500K grant for career technical education facility

Career technical education in Novato has gotten a big boost in the form of a $500,000 grant.

The money, provided by the Marin County Office of Education, will be used for a covered workspace at Novato High School, the Marin Independent Journal reported. The structure will provide room for more classes in the program, which started this year.

The county office has career technical education programs serving about 1,350 students at 15 schools, said Jesse Madsen, an administrator for the office. Together, the programs offer more than 40 classes, Madsen said.

The Novato center is a partnership between the county office and the Novato Unified School District. Classes are open to students from Novato High School, San Marin High School and Marin Oaks High School.

“CTE is not about steering students toward one particular path,” Curtis Robinson, president of the Marin County Board of Education, told the newspaper. “It is about giving them more choices and helping them connect what they learn in school with college, careers and the world of work.”

This story was originally published by EdSource.