🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs in Edmonton, KY

Edmonton’s food spots are hiring, and it’s a good time to land steady hours or a flexible side job. These roles are all with well-known chains right here in Edmonton, KY.

Employer: Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut Location: Edmonton, KY

Edmonton, KY Type: Not listed (likely part-time, shift-based)

Help make pizzas and keep the kitchen running smoothly. This is a good fit if you want flexible hours, like working behind the scenes, and are at least 16 years old (18+ if you ever want to drive).

Employer: Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut Location: Edmonton, KY

Edmonton, KY Type: Not listed (likely part-time, shift-based)

Be the smiling face that greets guests, takes orders, and earns tips. Great for people who enjoy talking with customers, want to earn extra cash, and are 16+.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchise)

McDonald’s (independent franchise) Location: Edmonton, KY

Edmonton, KY Type: Full-time

Lead shifts, manage crew members, and keep things running fast and friendly. This role is for 18+ with some leadership or restaurant/retail experience who want career growth and structured training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.