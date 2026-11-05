📋 Edmonton KY Admin Jobs: Multiple Reception Roles Open Now

Edmonton’s front desks are busy this season. If you like helping people, answering phones, and keeping things organized, these local receptionist spots are worth a look.

Employer: H&R Block (Franchise Location)

H&R Block (Franchise Location) Location: Edmonton, KY

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help clients feel welcome during tax season. You’ll answer phones, greet visitors, match clients with tax pros, schedule appointments, and keep the office tidy. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly, and comfortable with computers (Microsoft Office).

Employer: Topaz Fiscal Services LLC / Metcalfe Nursing & Rehabilitation

Location: Edmonton, KY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile people see at a local nursing and rehab center. You’ll answer phones, manage the paging system, keep resident and contact lists updated, and help visitors follow facility rules. They ask for a high school diploma (or equivalent) and about 6+ months of related experience.

(Alternate posting of this same role is also on Indeed: Receptionist – Metcalfe Nursing & Rehabilitation)

If one of these feels right, save the link and apply soon so your resume is near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.