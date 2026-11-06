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🏥 Edmonds Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
Edmonds is busy in healthcare right now—great mix of clinic and dental roles, many with solid pay and steady hours. If you like patient care and want something local, these are worth a look.
Dental Assistant – Part Time
- Employer: Dayton Dental – Edmonds, WA
- Location: Edmonds, WA (in-person)
- Type: Part-time (about 16–24 hours/week)
- Pay: $37.00 – $41.00 per hour
Family dental office doing only restorative work. Great if you’re an experienced assistant who wants shorter weeks—set hours Monday–Tuesday 8–5, with an optional Wednesday. You’ll do four-handed dentistry, chairside for composites/crowns/implants, radiography, and sterilization.
Medical Assistant – Dermatology
- Employer: Frontier Dermatology
- Location: Edmonds, WA, traveling to Seattle as needed
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 7:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Pay: $25.00 – $31.00 per hour
Dermatology MA role with a four-day workweek and a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, holidays). You must be Certified or Registered as a Medical Assistant in WA, and you’ll room patients, assist in procedures, and handle patient education in a fast-paced clinic.
Medical Scribe – Dermatology
- Employer: Frontier Dermatology
- Location: Edmonds, WA, traveling to Seattle as needed
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 7:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Pay: $23.00 – $26.00 per hour
Nice fit if you want clinical hours for grad school or a gap year in medicine. You’ll work side-by-side with providers, documenting visits in the EMR, checking charts for accuracy, and keeping the flow moving. Fast typing (40+ wpm) and strong computer skills are key.
Dental Hygienist – 6-Month Maternity Leave Coverage
- Employer: Dayton Dental – Edmonds, WA
- Location: Edmonds, WA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time, temporary (about 6 months)
- Dates: Starting January 4 through June 2027
- Hours: About 30–36 hours/week
- Pay: $75.00 – $80.00 per hour
Steady six-month spot with a kind, mostly adult patient base—great if you’re tired of bouncing between temp jobs. You’ll step into an established schedule and focus on high-quality hygiene and patient care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open or coming soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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