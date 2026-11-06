🏥 Edmonds Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Edmonds is busy in healthcare right now—great mix of clinic and dental roles, many with solid pay and steady hours. If you like patient care and want something local, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dayton Dental – Edmonds, WA

Dayton Dental – Edmonds, WA Location: Edmonds, WA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time (about 16–24 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $37.00 – $41.00 per hour

Family dental office doing only restorative work. Great if you’re an experienced assistant who wants shorter weeks—set hours Monday–Tuesday 8–5, with an optional Wednesday. You’ll do four-handed dentistry, chairside for composites/crowns/implants, radiography, and sterilization.

Employer: Frontier Dermatology

Location: Edmonds, WA , traveling to Seattle as needed

, traveling to Seattle as needed Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Thu, 7:00 am – 5:00 pm

Pay: $25.00 – $31.00 per hour

Dermatology MA role with a four-day workweek and a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, holidays). You must be Certified or Registered as a Medical Assistant in WA, and you’ll room patients, assist in procedures, and handle patient education in a fast-paced clinic.

Employer: Frontier Dermatology

Location: Edmonds, WA , traveling to Seattle as needed

, traveling to Seattle as needed Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Thu, 7:00 am – 5:00 pm

Pay: $23.00 – $26.00 per hour

Nice fit if you want clinical hours for grad school or a gap year in medicine. You’ll work side-by-side with providers, documenting visits in the EMR, checking charts for accuracy, and keeping the flow moving. Fast typing (40+ wpm) and strong computer skills are key.

Employer: Dayton Dental – Edmonds, WA

Dayton Dental – Edmonds, WA Location: Edmonds, WA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, temporary (about 6 months)

Dates: Starting January 4 through June 2027

Hours: About 30–36 hours/week

About Pay: $75.00 – $80.00 per hour

Steady six-month spot with a kind, mostly adult patient base—great if you’re tired of bouncing between temp jobs. You’ll step into an established schedule and focus on high-quality hygiene and patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open or coming soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.