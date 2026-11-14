Winn Dixie vs. Publix Photo by OmniComMultiMedia.com/studios

With shoppers watching every dollar, Winn-Dixie is betting big on Florida while Publix faces a rare slowdown, setting up a high-stakes fight for supermarket loyalty across the state.

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By Edmond Thorne

Senior Staff Writer | OmniCom MultiMedia | Reporting by People, for People™

FLORIDA NEWS NETWORK — Jacksonville — The supermarket battle in Florida has entered into a new phase. Publix is continuing to report weaker sales at its existing stores as it pushes ahead with expansion. Winn-Dixie is on the other side of the equation, contracting its footprint and betting that by focusing more tightly on Florida it can actually grow. For the consumer, it may mean having a better choice and putting pricing pressure on Publix

Which supermarket do you prefer, Winn-Dixie or Publix? If you have visited a recently opened or renovated Winn-Dixie, please share your experience in the comments.

Jacksonville’s Winn-Dixie has agreed to sell its five remaining Georgia supermarkets to Food Lion, setting up a supermarket business focused entirely on Florida once the deal closes. These are not mirror images of success and failure. Publix remains profitable and is opening stores. Winn-Dixie’s planned growth follows years of change and a much smaller footprint. Both must persuade customers that their next basket belongs in their aisles.

What Publix’s Numbers Really Say:

Publix's latest results do require a distinction to be made: slower growth doesn't equate to five quarters in a row of declining total sales. Grocery Dive reported that the quarter was the fifth consecutive period of slowing comparable sales growth. That metric looks at sales at existing stores and is the way of separating out the impact of new stores. Publix's total revenue did, in fact, increase in the quarter ended Sept.

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For the first nine months of 2026, total sales were $47.4bn (up 1.4%). Comparable store sales were down 0.4%. The numbers show the business is still adding revenue overall, even as the existing store base is under pressure. Publix attributed this to lower prescription prices and the general state of the economy. A Medicare price change that came into effect 1st January reduced the price of 10 drugs, which will have reduced the dollar value of pharmacy sales. That's important as supermarket sales are not just sales of groceries. A lower prescription price will reduce sales in the report without necessarily meaning you've lost a grocery customer.

Publix Is Not Standing Still:

Profits were under pressure too. Q4 net earnings came in at $1.1bn, a 9.9% decrease. Excluding the impact of certain stock investment valuations, net earnings were $908m, a 7.3% drop. Expansion has not been put on hold. In the first nine months of the year, Publix opened 23 stores, remodeled 78 and closed 12, according to a securities filing reported by Grocery Dive.

Those figures cover the company’s broader business, not Florida alone. The distinction matters for this rivalry. Softer sales at established stores do not mean Publix is pulling back from investment. New locations and remodeled stores remain part of its response, even while customers watch their spending more closely.

Winn-Dixie Brings the Fight Home:

Winn-Dixie is taking a different approach: focusing its resources solely on Florida rather than going across the state. Its deal with Food Lion covers stores in Brunswick, Folkston, Lake Park, St. Simons Island, and Valdosta. Those stores will continue to operate as Winn-Dixie stores until the transaction closes. Food Lion intends to convert and reopen them in mid-December (Jacksonville Daily Record). After that, Winn-Dixie is looking at over 120 grocery stores and over 100 liquor stores in Florida.

Those are separate store categories, not more than 220 supermarkets. "Florida has been our home and our commitment to the communities that have helped to shape our story remains very strong," said Winn-Dixie President and CEO Raymond Rhee in the company's announcement. The Florida focus is both a step back from a broader footprint and a platform on which to build. The company's plans are to refresh the stores, improve the customer experience, open new stores and expand its own brands.

Where the Comeback Takes Shape:|

The next announced openings are Eustis and Zephyrhills (both 2027). They follow Winn-Dixie's conversion of three former Hitchcock's Markets (Alachua, Keystone Heights and Williston). They're the actual sites where the company can test out its new Florida strategy. Plans aren't results, though.

Announced openings don't tell you how much customers will spend, whether they'll come back or whether the renovated stores will actually win business from the competition. The figures cited by Publix don't in any way prove that Winn-Dixie is picking up its customers. The announcements say nothing about the actual movement of customers between the two chains. One company's weaker sales and another's expansion are just two sides of the same story, not evidence of a market share transfer.

Florida Forward:

The Florida grocery contest is now a test of execution. Publix has to be doing a far better job at growing its established store business while still going forward with expansion and listening to the customers about price. Winn-Dixie has to take a smaller footprint and the investments they've promised and turn that into real customer loyalty.

For the consumer, the real outcome of all this is not going to be in some corporate slogan. It's going to be in the price, the shelves being full, and whether that weekly trip is worth making again. With Publix so focused on growth, Winn-Dixie has the opportunity to step in and make Floridians feel special again.

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For questions, email Edmond at EdmondThorne@proton.me. You can read more of his articles at https://medium.com/@edmondthorne.

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