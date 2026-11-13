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A Florida-led study found higher death rates among Pfizer vaccine recipients than among Moderna recipients. But Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is making claims the research does not support, raising serious questions about how state health officials present scientific evidence to the public.

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By Edmond Thorne

Senior Staff Writer | OmniCom MultiMedia | Reporting by People, for People™

FLORIDA NEWS NETWORK — Tallahassee — Florida's top health official is facing renewed scrutiny after using a newly published COVID-19 vaccine study to suggest that Pfizer's vaccine may have caused thousands of deaths. The problem? The research does not establish that conclusion. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a co-author of the study, has presented its findings as support for his longstanding opposition to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

What questions do you have about COVID-19 vaccine safety? Share your perspective in the comments. For personal medical guidance, consult a qualified health professional.

However, independent national scientists say his interpretation goes well beyond what the research shows. The findings deserve attention. So do the limitations. And for millions of Floridians who received COVID-19 vaccinations, the difference between a statistical association and proof of harm is more than an academic debate.

What the Florida Study Actually Found:

Published November 4, 2026, in the scientific journal Global Epidemiology, the study examined nearly 2 million Florida adults who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose between December 18, 2020, and August 31, 2021. Researchers compared 981,411 people who received Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine with an equal number who received Moderna's vaccine. The researchers then examined death records over the following 12 months. The results showed a higher rate of death from any cause among Pfizer recipients.

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According to the published findings, there were approximately 784 deaths per 100,000 people in the Pfizer group, compared with approximately 562 deaths per 100,000 in the Moderna group. That represented about a 40% higher relative risk of death among Pfizer recipients. The study also reported higher rates of cardiovascular, COVID-19, and non-COVID-19 deaths in the Pfizer group. Those numbers are real findings from the research. But what they mean is where the controversy begins.

The Missing Comparison That Changes Everything:

One of the most important limitations is something the study did not include: an unvaccinated comparison group. Researchers compared people who received Pfizer with people who received Moderna. They did not compare vaccinated people with similar adults who received neither vaccine. That distinction matters enormously. Without an unvaccinated group, the study cannot determine whether Pfizer increased the risk of death, whether Moderna reduced it, or whether other differences between the groups influenced the results.

In other words, finding that one group had more deaths than another does not automatically mean the vaccine caused those deaths. Imagine two groups of people receiving different treatments. If one group experiences worse outcomes, scientists must determine whether the treatment itself caused the difference or whether other factors played a role. That is a basic principle of medical research, and it is especially important when studying something as complicated as COVID-19.

What Ladapo Told the Public:

Ladapo used the findings to reinforce his opposition to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. In a November 5 social media post, he said Florida's public health data strongly implied that thousands of Floridians died as a result of receiving Pfizer instead of Moderna. He also suggested that the findings had implications for deaths in the United States and internationally. He reiterated his recommendation that people should not receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Those are serious claims from the state's top public health official.

Yet the published research does not demonstrate that Pfizer caused the additional deaths. There is an important difference between questioning vaccine safety and declaring that a particular vaccine killed people. The first is a legitimate part of scientific review. The second requires evidence that this study does not provide. Ladapo's position also carries extra weight because he is not simply commenting on the research from the outside. He helped write it. That makes the way he communicates its limitations particularly important.

Scientists Question the Interpretation:

Independent biostatisticians have raised concerns about how the study's findings are being presented. Jeffrey S. Morris, director of biostatistics at the University of Pennsylvania, told FactCheck.org that Ladapo's interpretation went far beyond what the research demonstrated. Emory University biostatistician Natalie Dean also questioned the suggestion that the findings showed either vaccine was killing people. One major concern involves the health of the people included in the study. Researchers matched participants using seven factors: age group, sex, race, ethnicity, month of vaccination, type of vaccination location, and census tract.

Those steps helped create more comparable groups. But the researchers did not match participants based on underlying medical conditions or overall health. That leaves an important unanswered question: Were the people receiving Pfizer already in poorer health than those receiving Moderna? People with serious medical conditions, heart disease, or other health risks may have different chances of dying regardless of which vaccine they received. If those differences existed between the groups, they could have influenced the results.

Could Moderna Have Offered Better Protection:

Another possible explanation deserves attention. Moderna's original COVID-19 vaccine may have provided stronger protection against severe COVID-19 outcomes than Pfizer's original vaccine. If that was the case, Moderna recipients could have experienced fewer deaths because they received greater protection against the disease. That would not mean Pfizer caused deaths. It could mean Moderna provided stronger protection.

The distinction is important because the study examined deaths from all causes, not just deaths officially attributed to COVID-19. Researchers also acknowledged that some COVID-related deaths may not have been recorded as such. A person who died from complications following an infection might have had another cause listed on the death certificate. This makes it difficult to determine exactly why the mortality rates differed. The published paper acknowledges that differences in vaccine protection, unmeasured health conditions and other factors could help explain the results.

A Larger Debate Over Florida's Vaccine Policy:

The controversy also comes against the backdrop of Ladapo's previous opposition to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. In January 2024, he called for a halt to their use, citing concerns about potential risks. Florida later advised against mRNA COVID-19 vaccination more broadly, including for older adults who face greater risks from severe COVID-19. Those recommendations placed Florida apart from other states and drew criticism from medical experts. The new study has now added another chapter to an ongoing debate about the state's approach to vaccine policy.

Public health officials have a responsibility to examine possible safety concerns, question existing research, and communicate new findings. But they also have a responsibility to explain what the evidence cannot establish. That responsibility becomes even more important when public statements could influence medical decisions. For Floridians, the issue is not whether vaccine safety should be questioned. It should be. The issue is whether the conclusions being shared with the public accurately reflect the science.

Why This Matters to Florida Families:

COVID-19 vaccination remains a personal medical decision, and people should be able to discuss vaccine safety questions with qualified health professionals. But public statements from state officials can shape those decisions, especially when they involve claims about thousands of deaths. A 40% difference in relative mortality risk sounds alarming.

Yet relative risk does not tell the entire story, and an observational study cannot automatically establish cause and effect. The research offers information worth examining. It does not provide proof that Pfizer caused thousands of deaths, nor does it establish that Moderna is free from safety concerns. Floridians deserve more than headlines and political arguments. They deserve clear explanations, honest discussions about uncertainty and public health recommendations based on the full body of scientific evidence.

Florida Forward:

Florida's latest vaccine study raises questions that researchers should continue investigating. But turning an observed difference in death rates into a claim that a vaccine killed thousands of people is a conclusion the published evidence does not support. As the debate continues, the state faces an important responsibility: to protect public health through accurate information, transparent research, and recommendations grounded in science. Floridians deserve to know what researchers have discovered, what remains uncertain, and where the evidence stops.

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For questions, email Edmond at EdmondThorne@proton.me. You can read more of his articles at https://medium.com/@edmondthorne.

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